Amazon fires employees for leaking customer email addresses and phone numbers

For the second time in a week, Amazon has acknowledged that its employees improperly accessed customer data.

The company notified customers Friday that it fired several employees after they shared customer email addresses and phone numbers with third parties. The news was first reported by TechCrunch.

"The individuals responsible for this incident have been terminated and we are supporting law enforcement in their prosecution," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

Amazon said no other user information was shared. The company declined to say how many employees were terminated, the number of customers impacted by the incident or why the information was shared with third parties.

The company notified affected users of the incident in an email on Friday, according to a customer email posted to Twitter. In the email, Amazon said it's against company policy for employees to share data with third parties.