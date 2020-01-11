Bills in several states aim to help those in the gig economy. Some are worried they'll lose work instead

Halley Bondy loves being a freelance writer.

And the 35-year-old journalist, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, earns more working for herself than she did as a full-time employee.

Now, a proposal in New York state that could require companies to classify more of their freelancers as employees is spreading panic among people like Bondy.

"All of my employers would probably just ditch me," Bondy said. "I don't think any one of them would take me on full-time."

More from Personal Finance:

Not all agree buying steady retirement income is a good idea

More people may soon have annuities in their 401(k) plans

RMD changes may affect retirement accounts

Several states are moving to reshape their labor laws so that more independent contractors are turned into employees.

Proponents of the efforts say companies misclassify their workers as independent contractors to save money. Unlike contractors, employees have to be given a minimum wage and are eligible for overtime pay and unemployment insurance. Half of their Social Security and Medicare payroll taxes are also covered by the company.

Employers might be saving as much as 30% of employee-related taxes by hiring more people as contractors, according to the National Employment Law Project.

"There's been this crisis of misclassification and employers are gaming the system," said Cynthia Estlund, a professor at the New York University School of Law.

Yet the state efforts have sparked a backlash among freelance writers, artists, translators, cooks and other freelancers who say they're happy with their work arrangement and fear their livelihoods could now be in peril.

"Caught in the middle are people who are and who want to be independent contractors," Estlund said.

Many freelancers in California say they're already paying a price, after Assembly Bill 5 went into effect on Jan. 1.

To classify a person as an independent contractor rather than an employee, companies in the state now have to prove the person is free from their control and is performing different work than what the company specializes in. Although, there are a number of carve-outs.