Sports money: Texans last team eligible for top NFL playoff bonus; NLL renews major sponsorship

The National Football League continues the postseason with its Divisional Round this weekend with Super Bowl LIV in Miami nearing. But player revenue shares will also be up for grabs, with one team remaining that qualifies for the playoff jackpot.
According to the 2019 NFL postseason guidelines, only a division winner who competes on Wild Card weekend and wins the Super Bowl qualifies for the total amount; each player on that team can receive a total of $242,000.
The last team remaining in the playoff pool that can distribute this amount: The Houston Texans, who won the AFC South division with a 10-6 record. The Texans won their Wild Card game over the Buffalo Bills, 22-19 last weekend, too.
If a non-division winner plays in the Wild Card game and wins the Super Bowl, the total postseason payout will be $239,000. Teams remaining that are eligible for this amount: The Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.
The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints were the only other teams eligible, but both lost their Wild Card openers and are eliminated from the playoffs.
Here's how the NFL breaks down its 2019 postseason pay: Wild Card appearances total $31,000 for players on division winners, while all other teams earn $28,000. This weekend's Divisional games will pay $31,000 per player, and next weekend's conference championship games will distribute $56,000 per player.
The teams that advance to the Super Bowl will make $124,000 per player on the winning squad, while the losing team will distribute $62,000 per player. In total, the league estimates players of the two teams competing in Super Bowl LIV will receive over $10 million combined.
Dating back to 2012, postseason pay has increased roughly 138% and the NFL will raise the total postseason pay roughly 5% for the 2020 season, according to the league's postseason guide. The last team to win its division, compete in a Wild Card game and win the Super Bowl was the 2012 Baltimore Ravens, with eligible players receiving $172,000.
But there are factors that can alter playoff funds.
According to the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, players on the active, inactive or injury reserve list at the time of Wild Card and Divisional games qualify for the full payout of those games, but the conference championships and Super Bowl payouts are half of the payment if a player isn't eligible to compete and hasn't played in at least three previous games.
Other factors such as length of time on a roster, games played for a team and active NFL status determine payouts as well. Players are paid within 15 days of all playoff games, according to the league's CBA.
If the Texans are hoping to stay alive for the jackpot, they will need to overcome the No. 2-seeded Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, while the Seahawks will play the Green Bay Packers.
Saturday games include the Minnesota Vikings playing the San Francisco 49ers and the Ravens hosting the Titans.
Also, players who participate in this year's Pro Bowl will earn $70,000 for the winning team, while the losing team distributes $35,000 per player.
Rocket Mortgage is preparing giveaway free cash at next month's Super Bowl with a campaign to celebrate its new partnership with the NFL.
According to the company, Rocket will pay eligible fans $50,000 every time the score changes, including extra kicks after touchdowns. The rewards are part of Rocket's "Squares Sweepstakes," which will run during the game, and emulates the famous football squares.
Fans pick squares and when the score changes, the last digit of each team's score will correspond to a square. From the fans who are included in that square, one will be selected after each score change. Rocket officials will draw a winner within 10 minutes, according to Rocket Mortgage Chief Marketing Officer Casey Hurbis. Each fan who enters will also have a chance to win one of two $500,000 payouts, which will be announced at halftime and after Super Bowl LIV.
In an interview with CNBC, Hurbis said the contest was "beyond unique," as he recalled the NFL's response when company officials pitched the idea. Hurbis said the league was thrilled with the campaign, as it keeps fans involved throughout the game.
"There is a lot of synergy between our two brands, and we're excited," Hurbis said. "America's largest lender working with America's largest sports platform."
Using last year's Super Bowl as an example, the company estimated it would've paid out roughly $1.2 million had this campaign been created. For Super Bowl LII in 2018, Rocket would've awarded approximately $1.9 million if this contest was made available.
Rocket, a subsidiary of mortgage company Quicken Loans, which was founded by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, finalized its four-year partnership with the NFL earlier this week. Financial details were not made available, but the deal, which makes Rocket the league's official mortgage partner, grants the company a license to use the NFL logo throughout the year.
The National Lacrosse League extended its sponsorship to deal with insurance company Geico, which sources tell CNBC is a multi-year, six-figure agreement.
"We welcome GEICO back for the full season after a very positive initial engagement at the end of the 2018-19 season," said Kevin Morgan, the NLL executive vice president and chief revenue officer. "Our expanded footprint, the growing audience on Bleacher Report LIVE, and a young and active demographic make this a great fit for both sides."
The partnership calls for Geico's logo to appear on the back of all NLL away team jerseys, and throughout arenas on game day. Geico gave the organization a trial run with a one-year deal last season before renewing the contract.
The league controls the real estate on the back of away jerseys, using the space for sponsorship partners, while clubs control home team uniforms.
The NLL has had quite a run since October 2019, adding 12 sponsors, which league sources tell CNBC has a combined total value of seven-figures.