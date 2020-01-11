Sports money: Texans last team eligible for top NFL playoff bonus; NLL renews major sponsorship

The National Football League continues the postseason with its Divisional Round this weekend with Super Bowl LIV in Miami nearing. But player revenue shares will also be up for grabs, with one team remaining that qualifies for the playoff jackpot.

According to the 2019 NFL postseason guidelines, only a division winner who competes on Wild Card weekend and wins the Super Bowl qualifies for the total amount; each player on that team can receive a total of $242,000.

The last team remaining in the playoff pool that can distribute this amount: The Houston Texans, who won the AFC South division with a 10-6 record. The Texans won their Wild Card game over the Buffalo Bills, 22-19 last weekend, too.

If a non-division winner plays in the Wild Card game and wins the Super Bowl, the total postseason payout will be $239,000. Teams remaining that are eligible for this amount: The Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints were the only other teams eligible, but both lost their Wild Card openers and are eliminated from the playoffs.

Here's how the NFL breaks down its 2019 postseason pay: Wild Card appearances total $31,000 for players on division winners, while all other teams earn $28,000. This weekend's Divisional games will pay $31,000 per player, and next weekend's conference championship games will distribute $56,000 per player.

The teams that advance to the Super Bowl will make $124,000 per player on the winning squad, while the losing team will distribute $62,000 per player. In total, the league estimates players of the two teams competing in Super Bowl LIV will receive over $10 million combined.

Dating back to 2012, postseason pay has increased roughly 138% and the NFL will raise the total postseason pay roughly 5% for the 2020 season, according to the league's postseason guide. The last team to win its division, compete in a Wild Card game and win the Super Bowl was the 2012 Baltimore Ravens, with eligible players receiving $172,000.

But there are factors that can alter playoff funds.

According to the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, players on the active, inactive or injury reserve list at the time of Wild Card and Divisional games qualify for the full payout of those games, but the conference championships and Super Bowl payouts are half of the payment if a player isn't eligible to compete and hasn't played in at least three previous games.

Other factors such as length of time on a roster, games played for a team and active NFL status determine payouts as well. Players are paid within 15 days of all playoff games, according to the league's CBA.

If the Texans are hoping to stay alive for the jackpot, they will need to overcome the No. 2-seeded Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, while the Seahawks will play the Green Bay Packers.

Saturday games include the Minnesota Vikings playing the San Francisco 49ers and the Ravens hosting the Titans.

Also, players who participate in this year's Pro Bowl will earn $70,000 for the winning team, while the losing team distributes $35,000 per player.