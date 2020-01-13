5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Dow to open higher after briefly breaking 29,000 on Friday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 10, 2020 in New York City. Kena Betancur | Getty Images

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher open Monday on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly traded above 29,000 for the first time ever on Friday but ended up closing nearly a half-percent lower. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq broke two-day winning streaks as investors considered the government's weaker-than-expected December jobs report at the end of a volatile week of geopolitical concerns. However, on the week, the Nasdaq was the big winner with an increase of 1.75%. The S&P 500 saw weekly gains of nearly 1%., with the Dow advancing 0.66% for the week. Ahead of Monday's regular session, the Dow was about 177 points away from 29,000.

2. Boeing's new CEO takes the helm

Dave Calhoun, Chairman of Boeing. Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Boeing's new CEO, David Calhoun, a 10-year veteran of the company's board, starts Monday. Last month, the company announced Calhoun as successor to Dennis Muilenburg, who had been chief executive officer since 2015 but was fired in December. Muilenburg was widely seen as botching the handling of the 737 Max crisis after two of those jets went down within five months of each other. The second crash in March 2019 led to the worldwide grounding of the entire fleet. Dow stock Boeing is down about 20% since then. The other crash happened in October 2018. The tragedies claimed 346 lives.

3. Trump authorized Soleimani killing 7 months ago, with conditions

This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, early Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The Pentagon said Thursday that the U.S. military has killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump. Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP

President Donald Trump authorized the killing of leading Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani seven months ago if Iran's increased aggression were to result in the death of any Americans, NBC News reports. That explains why taking out Soleimani was among the options the military presented to Trump two weeks ago after an attack by Iranian proxies in Iraq killed a U.S. contractor and wounded four U.S. service members. On Sunday, Trump expressed solidarity with Iranian protesters as they took to the streets of Tehran over the weekend, after the Islamic Republic admitted to accidentally shooting down a Ukraine-bound airliner, killing all 176 people on board the Boeing aircraft.

4. China's U.S. trade deal commitments were not changed in translation

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Octopber 11, 2019. Nicholas Kamm | AFP | Getty Images

China's commitments in the phase-one trade deal with the U.S. were not changed during a lengthy translation process. Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said on Sunday that American and Chinese officials will sign the agreement Wednesday at the White House. About $370 billion worth of U.S. tariffs against Chinese imports per year remain in place as the thorny U.S. gripes, such as Beijing's heavy subsidies to Chinese state-owned enterprises and cybersecurity issues, were booted to future negotiations. Trump wants to start phase-two trade talks with China this year.

5. Ford's sales in China drop for the third straight year

Visitor walk past a Ford Escape Titanium at the Shanghai Auto Show in Shanghai on April 17, 2019. Greg Baker| AFP | Getty Images

The trade war between Washington and Beijing continued to be among the headwinds for Ford in China, with sales there dropping 26.1% in 2019, the third straight year of declines. Ford's greater China CEO said, "The pressure from the external environment and downward trend of the industry volume will continue in 2020." The automaker plans to launch more than 30 new models in China over the next three years. A third of those planned releases will be electric vehicles. U.S. rival General Motors last week said its sales in China fell 15% in 2019, its second yearly decline.