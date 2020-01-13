What to watch today: Dow to rise, Buttigieg's big endorsement and Boeing's new CEO

BY THE NUMBERS

Ford (F) sales in China fell 26.1% in 2019, marking the third consecutive year of sales declines in that country. Sales had fallen 37% in 2019 and 6% in 2017. Ford did say its market share in the premium segment stabilized during the year. Boeing suppliers Hexcel (HXL) and Woodward (WWD) announced plans for an all-stock merger. Woodward shareholders will own about 55% of the combined company while Hexcel stockholders would own the rest. Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at B Riley FBR, which expects the mining company to outperform its large-cap gold peers. General Electric (GE) was named a "catalyst call" buy at Deutsche Bank, which thinks GE could post a better than expected fourth quarter as well as upbeat guidance when it issues its next earnings report on Jan. 29. IBM (IBM) was downgraded to "in line" from "outperform" at Evercore ISI, pointing to macro headwinds as well as market circumstances that set up a difficult first half of 2020. The Peugeot family reportedly plans to raise the 6.2% stake it will have in the planned combination of Peugeot parent PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) as soon as possible. Teladoc Health (TDOC) will acquire privately held InTouch Health for $600 million, in a combination of virtual health care companies.

