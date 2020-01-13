Marshawn Lynch's advice to young players: 'Take care of y'all's bodies, take care of y'all's chicken'

Marshawn Lynch had some financial advice for young players on Sunday: "Take care of y'all's bodies, take care of y'all's chicken, take care of y'all's mental."

The Seattle Seahawks running back wants his younger friends in the NFL to take care of their finances so they'll be able to enjoy retirement when the time comes.

Lynch, who is famous for saying, "I'm just here so I won't get fined," at news conferences, was more talkative following the Seahawks' 28-33 playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

"This is a vulnerable time for a lot of these young dudes, you feel me? They don't be taking care of their chicken right ... So while y'all in it right now, take care of y'all's bodies, take care of y'all's chicken, take care of y'all's mental. Because, look, we ain't lasting that long," he said.

Many professional athletes struggle with postcareer money problems. Antoine Walker reportedly blew $108 million, Warren Sapp $82 million, and Vince Youn $25 million, according to Undefeated.

Sports Illustrated reported that 78% of NFL players also go bankrupt or are under financial stress within two years of retirement and 60% of National Basketball Association players are broke within five years of leaving the sport.