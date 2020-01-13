Houston Astros fire GM Lunhow and manager Hinch after MLB reveals details of cheating scheme

The Houston Astros fired two team executives Monday after Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred said the club violated league rules by using technology to steal signs from competing teams during the 2017 playoffs and 2018 season.

The Astros, which won the World Series in 2017, will pay a $5 million fine and forfeit its first- and second-round draft selections for the next two seasons, Manfred said in his nine-page decision. General Manager Jeff Lunhow and team manager A.J. Hinch were both suspended without pay for one season and fired by the team shortly after the MLB released its ruling.

Although Lunhow and Hinch weren't directly involved in the scheme — Hinch even tried to undermine it — they were both aware of it and did nothing to stop it, Manfred said.

"When I found out I was very upset. If you read the report, neither one of those guys implemented this or pushed it from the system," Astros owner Jim Crane said at a press conference. "It came from the bottom up ... but neither one did anything about it and the consequences are severe."

The fine is the highest allowable under MLB rules. Manfred said the team's conduct "caused fans, players, executives at other MLB clubs, and members of the media to raise questions about the integrity of games in which the Astros participated." It's impossible to know whether the cheating helped the Astros win, he said, but "the perception of some that it did causes significant harm to the game."

The league said the team recorded and replayed video of an opposing pitcher's hand signals to decode the upcoming pitches, using "runner" from a video replay room to relay the information to the dugout, and then another player to signal to the batter which kind of pitch to expect. The Astros later installed a video monitor close to the dugout, saving time by eliminating the need for a runner.

The league said most of the team's players on its 2017 roster either received sign information or somehow participated in the scheme by helping to decode the signs.

"Although the Astros' players did not attempt to hide what they were doing from Hinch or other Astros employees, they were concerned about getting caught by players from other teams," Manfred said in his report. "Several players told my investigators that there was a sense of 'panic' in the Astros' dugout after White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar appeared to notice the trash can bangs."

Manfred said he wasn't going to penalize individual players, deciding to hold team executives responsible instead. He said the general manager and field manager are responsible for ensuring that players adhere to MLB rules.

"Although Luhnow denies having any awareness that his replay review room staff was decoding and transmitting signs, there is both documentary and testimonial evidence that indicates Luhnow had some knowledge of those efforts, but he did not give it much attention," Manfred said.

Hinch didn't approve of the sign stealing scheme, Manfred said, and even damaged the monitor used for it on two separate occasions. However, he admitted that he didn't do anything to stop it.

Manfred said bench coach Alex Cora helped develop the scheme, adding that he's withholding disciplinary action until the league completes an investigation looking at whether the Red Sox used a similar scheme while Cora was that team's manager in 2018.

Crane said the Astros will put in place a new compliance system to prevent cheating in the future.

"I'm optimistic. This thing is deep here. This is a tough day, but can we recover? Absolutely. We'll have a great team next year," he said.

Separately, former assistant general manager Brandon Taubman, who was fired in October after verbally harassing a female reporter, was barred from the MLB over that conduct through the 2020 World Series, Manfred said Monday. The league threatened to permanently ban Taubman, who will be able to apply for reinstatement, if he's found in violation of any MLB rules.

The Astros have scheduled a press conference at 3 p.m. ET to respond to the MLB's report.

CNBC's Sunny Kim contributed to this report.