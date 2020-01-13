Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Nvidia, Microsoft & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
Deutsche Bank kept its hold rating on the stock and named the company as a catalyst call buy idea for the short-term. It also said it thinks GE could post a better-than-expected fourth quarter in its next earnings report on January 29.
"However, we see the potential for GE to deliver a beat in 4Q19 and 2020e guidance that suggests upside to current consensus at the midpoint of the range. Despite GE's recent share price outperformance, we see the potential for a result consistent with our expectation to drive continued upward momentum in the stock price."
Evercore said in its downgrade of the stock that it sees a difficult first half of 2020 due to macro headwinds among other things.
"We are adjusting our rating on IBM to In Line from Outperform as we see macro headwinds combined with a difficult H1:20 setup that warrants incremental caution especially given the current net leverage. Though positively, we see IBM+ Red Hat being well positioned to enable the shift to Hybrid era for large enterprises."