Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Nvidia, Microsoft & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Deutsche Bank named General Electric as a catalyst call short-term buy idea.
  • Evercore ISI downgraded IBM to in line from outperform.
  • Evercore ISI downgraded Spotify to underperform from in line.
  • Oppenheimer raised its price target on Tesla to $612 from $385.
  • JMP downgraded Morgan Stanley to market perform from outperform.
  • JMP upgraded Goldman Sachs to outperform from market perform.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum to overweight from equal weight.
  • Needham upgraded Nvidia to hold from underperform.
  • Credit Suisse raised its price target on Microsoft to $180 from $155.
  • Evercore ISI raised its price target on Facebook to $280 from $235.
  • Argus raised its price target on Nvidia to $300 from $240.
  • DA Davidson raised its price target on Apple to $375 from $300.
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk attends an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020.
Aly Song | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

Deutsche Bank named General Electric as a 'catalyst call' short-term buy idea

Deutsche Bank kept its hold rating on the stock and named the company as a catalyst call buy idea for the short-term. It also said it thinks GE could post a better-than-expected fourth quarter in its next earnings report on January 29.

"However, we see the potential for GE to deliver a beat in 4Q19 and 2020e guidance that suggests upside to current consensus at the midpoint of the range. Despite GE's recent share price outperformance, we see the potential for a result consistent with our expectation to drive continued upward momentum in the stock price."

Evercore ISI downgraded IBM to 'in line' from 'outperform'

Evercore said in its downgrade of the stock that it sees a difficult first half of 2020 due to macro headwinds among other things.

"We are adjusting our rating on IBM to In Line from Outperform as we see macro headwinds combined with a difficult H1:20 setup that warrants incremental caution especially given the current net leverage. Though positively, we see IBM+ Red Hat being well positioned to enable the shift to Hybrid era for large enterprises."