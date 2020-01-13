Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Nvidia, Microsoft & more

Deutsche Bank kept its hold rating on the stock and named the company as a catalyst call buy idea for the short-term. It also said it thinks GE could post a better-than-expected fourth quarter in its next earnings report on January 29.

"However, we see the potential for GE to deliver a beat in 4Q19 and 2020e guidance that suggests upside to current consensus at the midpoint of the range. Despite GE's recent share price outperformance, we see the potential for a result consistent with our expectation to drive continued upward momentum in the stock price."