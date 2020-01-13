Banks kick off earnings season, inflation gauge, Delta reports: 3 things to watch for in the markets Tuesday

Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door.

J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup all report quarterly earnings before the bell on Tuesday.

Barclays is forecasting J.P. Morgan will report fourth-quarter earnings of $2.30 per share, above the $1.98 per share earned in the same quarter last year. The firm expects a strong report from the nation's largest bank "given positive momentum in net interest income/markets," Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg said in a note to clients.

Citigroup will report fourth-quarter earnings of $1.83 per share, according to Barclays. This tops last year's fourth-quarter earnings of $1.64 per share. Barclays said all eyes will be on the nation's third-largest bank's return on tangible common equity or ROTCE estimates, a widely watched gauge of how well a bank uses shareholder money to generate profits. Citigroup has been hesitant to re-commit to its target of 13.5% ROTCE for 2020, said Goldberg.

Barclays expects Wells Fargo to report earnings per share of $1.08, compared to the $1.21 per share earned in the fourth quarter last year. The firm's estimates excludes the 7 cent gain from the $360 million sale of Wells Fargo's Eastdil Secured business in October 2019. Barclays is looking for business insights and 2020 guidance takes from the company's new CEO Charles Scharf.

Shares of J.P. Morgan rallied more than 17%, shares of Wells Fargo gained nearly 6% and shares of Citigroup rose nearly 14% in the past three months.