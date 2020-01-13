Porsche logs record global sales ahead of 2020 Tesla showdown

A worker fixes the isolation above the engine block of a Macan sports utility vehicle (SUV) on the production line inside the Porsche Leipzig GmbH factory in Leipzig, Germany, on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.

German high-performance car manufacturer Porsche has revealed that 2019 was a record year for global sales.

The Volkswagen-owned brand said in 2019 Porsche delivered 280,800 vehicles to its customers — 10% more than in the previous year.

The biggest leaps were in Europe where the company marked up 88,975 sales, 15% more than in 2018.

Porsche's largest markets are the United States and China. In the U.S., sales accounted for a 7% rise (61,568) while China recorded 8% growth (87,752).

"Consequently, the sports car manufacturer defied the trend towards a weakening overall economic climate in both markets," Porsche said in a statement Monday.

16,458 Porsche vehicles were delivered to customers in the Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East regions – an increase of 7% compared with 2018.

The two models powering the most growth— Cayenne and Macan — are both sports utility vehicles (SUVs). The Cayenne was delivered 92,055 times worldwide, an increase of 29% year-on-year.

Porsche's own data reveals that buyer preference for the SUV has been consistently driving sales growth since at least 2013.