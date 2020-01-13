Porsche logs record global sales ahead of 2020 Tesla showdown

German high-performance car manufacturer Porsche has revealed that 2019 was a record year for global sales.
The Volkswagen-owned brand said in 2019 Porsche delivered 280,800 vehicles to its customers — 10% more than in the previous year.
The biggest leaps were in Europe where the company marked up 88,975 sales, 15% more than in 2018.
Porsche's largest markets are the United States and China. In the U.S., sales accounted for a 7% rise (61,568) while China recorded 8% growth (87,752).
"Consequently, the sports car manufacturer defied the trend towards a weakening overall economic climate in both markets," Porsche said in a statement Monday.
16,458 Porsche vehicles were delivered to customers in the Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East regions – an increase of 7% compared with 2018.
The two models powering the most growth— Cayenne and Macan — are both sports utility vehicles (SUVs). The Cayenne was delivered 92,055 times worldwide, an increase of 29% year-on-year.
Porsche's own data reveals that buyer preference for the SUV has been consistently driving sales growth since at least 2013.
Porsche releases its rival to Tesla in 2020 with the all-electric Taycan. Initially offered as a 4-door saloon, the basic model is specified to reach a top speed of 155 miles per hour with a range of 253 miles.
Those numbers fall short of a Tesla Model S although Porsche upgrades are being made available.
The basic Porsche Taycan model is priced at $103,800 in the United States while a "Performance Battery Plus model" will start at $110,380.
Detlev von Platen, member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche, said in the statement that "full order books for the Taycan," looks set to help maintain sales momentum.