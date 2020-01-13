Regional airline Flybe keeps quiet on reports of imminent collapse

This picture shows a Dash 8 Q400 of Flybe airline during take-off on September 24, 2019 at the airport in Duesseldorf, western Germany.

U.K. airline Flybe stressed that it's continuing to operate as normal despite a report that it's close to collapse.

The media outlet Sky News reported Monday that the firm held emergency talks on Sunday, focusing on how to secure survival.

The airline is refusing to comment further beyond a statement posted on Twitter which didn't offer much to douse speculation.

Flybe is the biggest operator of U.K. domestic flights and serves routes to 30 different airports in continental Europe. According to its own figures, Flybe carries 8 million passengers a year on 74 aircraft.

Last year Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Air and Cyrus Capital jointly bought the airline, promising to invest £100 million ($130 million) in the struggling firm. The airline was set to be rebranded as Virgin Connect.

In September 2019, U.K. operator Thomas Cook went into administration, which stranded thousands of passengers all over the world.

