Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: GameStop, Cloudera and Visa

Take a look at the companies making headlines after the bell.

Shares of GameStop fell more than 8% in extended trading after announcing holiday sales numbers that were down sharply from the previous year and lowering guidance. For a nine-week period ending on Jan. 4, the company reported $1.83 billion in sales, down 27.5% compared with the 2018 holiday season. The company now expects same-store sales for its 2019 fiscal year to decline between 19% to 21%, compared with a drop "in the high-teens" that the company predicted last month.

Cloudera climbed more than 2% in extended trading after it announced a new chief executive officer. The company hired Rob Bearden, the former CEO of rival Hortonworks, for its top role. Cloudera and Hortonworks merged last year in a deal that valued the combined companies at $5.2 billion. Tom Reilly, who was Cloudera's CEO following the merger, resigned after activist investor Carl Icahn revealed that he had a stake in the company.

Shares of Visa inched about 0.2% higher after the company announced a deal to acquire Plaid, a fintech firm. Plaid's technology lets other fintech companies, including Venmo and Robinhood, link their apps to user's bank accounts. The deal is worth roughly $5.3 billion.

