US tensions with Iran could overshadow Washington's trade fight with China

Protesters hold up a damaged U.S. flag and anti-USA banners during a demonstration following the U.S. airstrike in Iraq which killed a top Iranian commander, in Tehran, Iran, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

The U.S.-China trade fight dominated investors' attention for much of 2019 — but that will likely be get overshadowed by tensions between the U.S. and Iran this year, a political risk consultant predicted on Monday.

"I actually think this (Iran) is going to be a more important issue for investors this year than China-U.S.," said Alastair Newton, director of Alavan Business Advisory and a former British diplomat, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

He predicted there will be more Iranian retaliation this year, after Tehran fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops last week — a move seen in retaliation to the U.S. killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Newton didn't say how Iran could retaliate, but other experts have said that future moves could include aggression by Iranian proxy groups in the region and cyberattacks.

Newton added that the "bad relationship" between the U.S. and Iran is "just going from bad to worse," and there have been no signs the two sides could turn to diplomacy to resolve their conflict. His comment came as U.S. President Donald Trump said in a post on Twitter that he "couldn't care less" if Iran agrees to negotiate.

But Tehran wouldn't want to negotiate with Trump either, Newton said.

Iranian authorities "are not going to talk with Donald Trump, the Iranians will hope that Donald Trump is defeated" in this year's U.S. presidential election and "they have a different democratic party administration to deal with," he said.