Tesla going to over $6,000 per share, says money manager who originally predicted $4,000

Ark Investment Management founder Catherine Wood told CNBC on Tuesday that she believes Tesla could be worth more than $6,000 per share in the next five years.

That's up from the last time her firm ran its model, she said, adding a more recent run may yield an even higher target.

"Stay tuned," she said on "Squawk Alley" of the upcoming five-year time horizon projection.

Underlying this bullish view is a belief that Tesla will not lose its considerable share of the electric vehicle market, Wood said.

Initially, Wood said she thought Tesla would lose about one-third of its 17% market share last year.

"As we're looking at other auto companies, seeing how far behind Tesla they are, we're beginning to believe they might not lose market share, which is a huge change in our assumptions," Wood said.

Wood first predicted in February 2018 that Tesla would one day trade at $4,000 per share.

Based on 180 million shares outstanding, Tesla over $6,000 would put the electric auto maker firmly in the $1 trillion stock market value club. Currently, Tesla's market cap is approaching $100 million.

Apple, in August 2018, was the first U.S. public company to hit a market cap of $1 trillion. Amazon was the second a month later. In August 2019, Microsoft hit $1 trillion.

Tesla's stock hit another all-time high Tuesday, after electric-vehicle maker sprinted more than 9% higher Monday to over $500. Shares have soared nearly 30% in 2020 and more than doubled since late September.

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch on Monday became the biggest Tesla bull among traditional Wall Street firms, when he raised his price target on the stock by nearly 60% to $612 per share.