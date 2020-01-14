Credit Suisse thinks these stocks could be this decade's tech winners

Paypal CEO Dan Schulman (C) celebrates with employees during the company's re-listing on the Nasdaq in New York, July 20, 2015.

PayPal and Square could be this decade's high flying tech winners, according to Credit Suisse.

The firm released its projections for the "next generation of potential winners" in technology, and finance technology companies PayPal and Square top the list.

All of the companies on the list have a market cap between $1 billion and $100 billion, have cash-flow return on investment that is greater than their cost of capital and show early signs of improving cash-flow returns. The technology companies need to be reinvesting their cash at "decent rates" and demonstrate earnings growth, Credit Suisse HOLT technology sector specialist John Talbott said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Credit Suisse came up with the criteria for finding their new decade tech winners by analyzing the winners of the last ten years.

Shares of PayPal have rallied nearly 230% since its initial public offering in the summer of 2015 and shares of Square have gained more than 430% since its market debut in the fall of 2015. The so-call fintech (financial technology) companies have gained popularity, especially among millennials, for their app-based checking accounts and other banking services.