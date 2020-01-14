US futures point to lower open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Tuesday morning ahead of bank earnings.

At around 1 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 9 points, indicating a negative open of more than 6 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also marginally lower.

Investors will be keeping an eye on earnings with some of the biggest lenders officially opening the latest round of corporate releases. Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are due to report before the bell. Delta airlines is also set to update investors Tuesday.

On Monday, U.S. equities resumed the rally seen since last week after the United States removed China from a list of currency manipulating countries. The announcement came just a few days before the two largest world economies are due to sign a "phase one" trade deal in Washington, D.C.

Ahead of the signing, the South China Morning Post reported that the trade war is "not over yet" and that Wednesday's ceremony will be more like the "first round of a game."

On the data calendar, the National Federation of Independent Business will release its latest small business survey at 6 a.m. ET, followed by new inflation figures at 8:30 a.m. ET.