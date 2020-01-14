How to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10

Microsoft officially stopped supporting Windows 7 on Tuesday, which means it's not issuing any more security updates that will protect you from cyber attacks.

That means it's time to either buy a new computer or upgrade your system to Windows 10.

Microsoft says you should buy a new computer if yours is older than 3 years old, since Windows 10 might run slowly on older hardware and won't offer all of the new features. But if you have a computer that's still running Windows 7 but and is still fairly new, then you should upgrade it.