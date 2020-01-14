How to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10

Microsoft officially stopped supporting Windows 7 on Tuesday, which means it's not issuing any more security updates that will protect you from cyber attacks.
That means it's time to either buy a new computer or upgrade your system to Windows 10.
Microsoft says you should buy a new computer if yours is older than 3 years old, since Windows 10 might run slowly on older hardware and won't offer all of the new features. But if you have a computer that's still running Windows 7 but and is still fairly new, then you should upgrade it.
If you're happy with the speed and battery life of your current computer, though, you might be good to upgrade the computer you already have to Windows 10.
That's it! Now you'll have Windows 10 and will receive frequent software updates and important security patches when Microsoft releases them.