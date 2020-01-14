Juul is halting sales of its fruit-flavored pods in Canada

Menthol pods for Juul Labs Inc. e-cigarettes are displayed for sale at a store in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Juul is temporarily halting production of its fruity nicotine vaping products in Canada, the e-cigarette maker confirmed to CNBC on Tuesday.

Mango, cucumber, fruit, and vanilla flavors will no longer be available. The company had already halted the sale of its flavors in the U.S. in November, excluding menthol, Virginia tobacco and classic tobacco, amid scrutiny over a surge in teen use.

"The leadership team will continue to review JUUL Labs' global policies and practices and will take appropriate actions as the company works to combat underage use and preserve the historic opportunity to transition adult smokers off of combustible cigarettes," Juul spokesman Austin Finan said in a statement.

The change comes as Juul faces mounting litigation and scrutiny over a surge in teen vaping. Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration issued a ban on most fruit- and mint-flavored nicotine vaping products in an effort to curb a surge in teen use. Some state lawmakers are considering prohibiting flavors not included in the federal ban.

It's unknown whether teens will quit vaping or try other products. Public health experts have long supported banning flavors that most appeal to children, but some fear that kids could end up switching to menthol once the fruity flavors are all gone.