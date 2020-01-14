An offshore wind farm using huge turbines has started to send electricity to the Belgian grid

This image shows the V164-9.5 MW turbine, which is being used at the Northwester 2 offshore wind farm in waters off the coast of Belgium.

The first turbine at the Northwester 2 offshore wind farm in the North Sea has started sending electricity to the Belgian grid.



Construction on the 219 megawatt (MW) project is still ongoing, although it is slated to be fully up and running before summer. Belgian wind energy firm Parkwind has a 70% share of the project, while Japan's Sumitomo Corporation holds 30%.

The scheme is using 23 MHI Vestas 164-9.5 MW turbines, which Parkwind described as "the most powerful turbines to enter commercial operation to date."

Located in waters off the coast of Belgium, Northwester 2 is the first offshore project to deploy the turbine, according to manufacturer MHI Vestas. One turbine can produce enough power to "meet the demand" of 9,500 homes in Belgium, the firm says.

"Starting up production of energy is a key milestone for the Northwester 2 project and is the result of thorough preparation and collaboration between our team, contractors, shareholders, authorities and the Belgian transmission grid operator Elia," Peter Caluwaerts, who is Parkwind's project director for Northwester 2, said in a statement issued Monday.