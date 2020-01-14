Skip Navigation
SmileDirectClub stock rises 15% on news it will sell its aligners to orthodontists and dentists

Sunny Kim@sunny_newsiee
Key Points
  • SmileDirectClub will start selling its teeth-straightening products to dentists and orthodontists.
  • SmileDirectClub stock rose 15%, while shares Align Technologies fell about 2%.
  • “With our agreement with Align Technology now expired, we are no longer obligated to stay in the direct-to-consumer channel,” SmileDirectClub co-founder Alex Fenkell said in the statement.
David Katzman, CEO of SmileDirectClub stands with founders Jordan Katzman and Alex Fenkell as the company debuts its IPO at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, September 12, 2019.
Lucas Jackson | Reuters

SmileDirectClub stock rose 15% on Monday after it announced that it will start selling its teeth-straightening products to dentists and orthodontists.

The company's exclusive partnership with Align Technology expired at the end of 2019, freeing it up to market its clear aligners directly.

"We have seen increasing demand from the dentists and orthodontists in our network who wish to provide SmileDirectClub clear aligners to their in-office patients, and with our agreement with Align Technology now expired, we are no longer obligated to stay in the direct-to-consumer channel," said SmileDirectClub Co-Founder Alex Fenkell in a press release.

SmileDirectClub shares were recently trading up 15% at $11.78. Despite the gain, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of $21.10. Meanwhile, shares of Align fell about 3%, on word that the two companies will now be in direct head-to-head competition. 

The company will support this new distribution channel through its existing clear aligner manufacturing operation in Antioch, Tennessee. It had recently announced that it will add a second manufacturing facility located in Kyle, Texas to meet the increased demand for its products.