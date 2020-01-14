Tesla rally sends Wall Street analysts scrambling to catch up

More than a dozen Wall Street firms have adjusted their ratings or price targets for Tesla shares since the beginning of the year, playing catch-up after stock of Elon Musk's electric carmaker more than doubled in the past three months.

Analysts who missed the rally have tried to explain away why they were wrong on Tesla's stock. Some skeptics even stuck by bearish outlooks, while they simultaneously were forced to increase their price targets to accommodate for the rally. For example, Credit Suisse, which has a sell rating, tried to explain that Tesla's blistering climb was still within their expectations, because "Tesla can be a volatile momentum stock in either direction given very wide theoretical scenarios for the company."

"To us, it's not necessarily about being bearish or bullish but rather risk/reward. The potential [long term] reward side of the equation hasn't really been an issue for us," Credit Suisse said.

The firm declared the note was to intended "take a step back to consider whether the reward side of the equation has meaningfully changed." Yet their conclusion was that there was "no change to our stock views," expecting Tesla shares will fall nearly 60% in the year ahead.

Analysts' explanations for their new numbers varied as widely as the range of expectations for Tesla's future performance. Wall Street is more deeply dived in its view of Tesla than for any other stock and that gap does not appear to be closing any time soon. While optimists doubled down, even those analysts caught in the middle of the bull and bear fight tried to explain missing the rally.

Tesla's stock has rallied more than 100% in the past three months, boosted by record quarterly deliveries and the opening of a new factory in Shanghai.

Tesla shares climbed past the $500 level on Monday and neared $550 on Tuesday as the stock continues its almost daily push to new all-time highs.