The stock market has never been this big relative to the economy, signaling it could be overvalued

The size of the stock market relative to the size of the economy is at its highest level ever, raising concerns that the market's recent all time highs are detached from reality.

The likes of legendary investors Warren Buffett and Paul Tudor Jones have measured the stock market in this, or similar ways in the past to determine if it is overvalued or undervalued.

While some valuation measures are based on fickle analyst estimates, the equity market cap-to-GDP ratio is based on concrete and simple data. The same goes for Buffett's reportedly preferred gauge, equity market cap-to-gross national product, and the Nobel Prize winner Robert Shiller-created cyclically-adjusted price-to-earnings ratio (CAPE). CAPE, the ratio of the stock market to historical earnings, is near the highest since the dotcom bubble.

These big picture looks at economic health are basically showing investors are unrealistically valuing future growth.

The equity market cap-to-GDP ratio is at an all-time high, above 200%, Goldman Sachs noted to clients last week. With the S&P 500 up more than 1% in 2020, following a near 30% rally last year, stocks are more expensive by historic standards. The ratio measures the value of all public companies and divides it by U.S. GDP.

The chart is similar to one Buffett said he watches as a key measure of valuation, calling it "probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment" in a Fortune magazine article in 2001. The Oracle of Omaha said he likes the market cap-to-GNP ratio to be around 70% to 80% — it sits around 187%, by CNBC's calculations.

Hedge fund manager Tudor Jones also reportedly watches a variant of the Buffett gauge. Back in 2017, PTJ said the market's value relative to the economy should be "terrifying" to the Janet Yellen-led Federal Reserve due to low interest rates. The Fed later hiked rates three times in 2017, two times after PJT's comments. Ultimately the central bank got the warning and reversed itself, cutting rates three times last year helping the economy to catch up.