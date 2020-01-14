Wynn Hotels, Equinox to sell NutriDrip IV drips to cure hangover, slow aging ahead of funding round

At Clean Market in Midtown, New Yorkers have a wide menu of healthy offerings to choose from such as superfood smoothies and bowls with a side of a "moon dust of choice."

But if clean food isn't enough, customers can also get a boost from vitamins delivered intravenously at the NutriDrip bar. The service is growing in popularity and attracting customers from fitness and lifestyle companies like Equinox to some major hotel chains.

NutriDrip sells 15 different vitamin infusions administered by medical professionals via an IV drip that takes about 30 minutes. The Nutribody drip aims to support fat loss with a combination of L-Carnitine, Taurine, Vitamin-C, B-Complex, among others. There are also the popular hangover remedies — Basic Recover, Super Recovery and Mega Recovery — which range in price from $119 to $199 depending on how much you're hurting from the night before. The Nutriyouth drip boasts the ability to "help stop cellular aging in its tracks" with a mixture of anti-aging enzymes, molecules and vitamins for $599.

Founded five years ago, Nutridrip is looking to expand in 2020 with a Series A funding round in the first half of this year. Executives declined to say how much money they're looking to raise.

"Over the last three years, IV nutrient therapy, specifically NutriDrip, has grown, at like a 60 to 80% year-over-year growth rate, even while opening new stores," said co-founder Asa Kitfield. "So we're really excited to see what sort of saturation the market can see on like a local and national basis."