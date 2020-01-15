Pepsi promises a free Zero Sugar to everyone in US if either Super Bowl team's final score ends in zero

Cans of PepsiCo Inc. Pepsi brand Zero Sugar soda are displayed for an arranged photograph taken in Tiskilwa, Illinois, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

PepsiCo announced Wednesday it will give everyone in the U.S. a free Pepsi Zero Sugar if the final score of either of this year's Super Bowl teams ends in a zero.

The company said in a press release that if such a score results, it will refund the price of the drink, up to $2.50, to anyone in the U.S. who purchases it from Feb. 2-4. It said that in 25% of previous Super Bowl games, at least one team finished with a score ending in zero.

The offer is part of a campaign the soft drink company is rolling out, which includes a new design.

"[W]e are going "all in" on Pepsi Zero Sugar this year and have created a bold, unapologetic new look to match its great taste, with a new matte black can and a black tab that will stand out anywhere," Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's vice president of marketing, said in the press release.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform for the Pepsi Super Bowl 54 halftime show on Feb. 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The company released PepsiCafe last month, a coffee-cola beverage similar to Coca-Cola's Coke Plus Coffee. The reintroduction of coffee-cola drinks comes as U.S. soda consumption continues to decline annually.

Shares of Pepsi are up about 1.9% so far year. Coke's stock has risen nearly 2.4% so far this year.