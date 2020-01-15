Russia's government just resigned, says a report citing the prime minister

Russian and PM Dmitry Medvedev and President Vladimir Putin arrive at a meeting at Novo-Ogaryovo State Residence on July 28, 2017 outside of Moscow, Russia.

Russia's government has resigned, according to the state news agency Tass who cited the Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Without giving much detail, the news agency said President Vladimir Putin had thanked Medvedev's government for its work. Reuters reported that the move was made so that Putin could carry out the constitutional changes he had spoken about at his annual address just hours beforehand.

"For my part, I also want to thank you for everything that was done at this stage of our joint work, I want to express satisfaction with the results that have been achieved," the president told a meeting of ministers, according to TASS.

"Not everything was done, but everything never works out in full," Putin said.

The news comes shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual address to lawmakers. The Russian leader proposed a national vote on constitutional changes that would push power toward the prime minister and the parliament, and away from the presidency.

Timothy Ash, senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, said the changes could be seen as Putin trying to refresh things with a new prime minister and government.

"(They'll be) more focus on reform, and improving the effectiveness of government to deliver growth and improving living standards," Ash said in a research note immediately after the news.

@Many people thought Putin would do this after presidential elections, but he gave Medvedev a bit more time," he added.

Also addressing delegates Wednesday, Putin said "high economic growth rates are essential" for the Russian economy.

"This is the only way to overcome poverty and ensure steady and perceptible increases in income. This is the key to success. As soon as in 2021, Russia's economic growth rate must exceed 3% and stay above the global average afterwards. This objective should not be discarded," he said.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.