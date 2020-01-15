Shares of XPO Logistics soar 15% after announcing possible spin-offs

Shares of XPO Logistics rose more than 15% in extended trading after the logistics company announced it was exploring structural changes, including spinoffs.

XPO's stock has performed well recently, rising more than 45% since the beginning of 2019, but CEO Bradley Jacobs said in a press release that the company is undervalued.

"We continue to trade at well below the sum of our parts and at a significant discount to our pure-play peers. That's why we believe the best way to continue to maximize shareholder value is to explore our options, while remaining intensely committed to the satisfaction of our customers and employees," Jacobs said.

XPO generates the majority of its revenue through its transportation units, while 35% of sales come from the logistics unit, according to a recent presentation to investors. The company said it does not plan on selling its North American less-than-truckload transportation unit.

There is not a timetable for the review, and one or more business units could be sold or spun off, the company said.

XPO said it hired Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan to help explore its options.