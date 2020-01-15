Tesla sales employees petition for higher base pay after commission cuts in 2019

Here is what Brewer's e-mail said:

Hi Tesla Fam!

Happy new year to you all! I hope we can work together to make this decade a more memorable one in the best ways possible. The reason I am reaching out today is to let you know that I will be sending out a petition tomorrow requesting a base pay increase for the Sales and VPS teams. I hope you will consider supporting this endeavor. I have a few quick, important facts listed below about why this is important and how it will affect you if you decide to support us. If you have any questions or concerns please reach out to me. I have also listed the platform Coworker.org's FAQ page if you would like to learn more.

Goal:

We believe in Tesla's ultimate mission and want to see the company succeed with us as an integral part of that mission. But in order to do so, a real culture of sustainability needs to be established. That not only includes transitioning the world to sustainable energy and transportation but sustainable human rights practices such as being able to work together as a team to negotiate fair wages and treatment.

I love the idea of working together in a more group oriented practice but with this change came a very slight increase in base pay and a devastating decrease in commission. We rely heavily on this to make ends meet. Therefore, we are requesting a 15% increase in base pay to bring us closer to a living wage. We look forward to working together to make a sustainable change in Tesla's internal culture as well as a change in the world as a whole.

Why is this important:

We all love Tesla and want to see the company do well but we need to be able to take care of ourselves as well. We have been told to be scrappy while watching our wages diminish, our work load increase and continuous promises of a better future if we push through now. This future will not come at Tesla if we do not fight for it. The company is doing exceedingly well with stocks and sales but the amount we make has decreased. Our VPS' [Vechicle prep specialists] and TA's [Tesla advisors] do not make a living wage and we are fighting to breathe life into a company that is not doing the same for us.

We love Tesla and our teammates. Even though it is hard to fight for ourselves let's do our best to fight for each other. Tesla will be great and make a real change in this world but only if we hold the company to what is right. Please join me in signing this petition and helping Tesla become sustainable not only in our products but how we treat our people. Let's dare to do more and be more.

How could this effect you:

- The names listed on this petition will only include your first name and last initial. If this concerns you, let me know and I will have the names listed hidden from public view.

- Positive conflict like this can only bring out the best in the place we work. When we work together to bring forward concerns and make positive change in company practices we create a better future not only for ourselves but our future coworkers. Our coworkers are our family and we always want to support each other as well as be the best we can.

Jess Kutch: what productive conflict can offer a workplace

https://www.ted.com/talks/jess_kutch_what_productive_conflict_can_offer_a_workplace

- It's against the law in the United States to fire or retaliate against an employee who joined with their coworkers to improve their working conditions.

- When you ask for help know that your coworkers will rise to the challenge for you and we hope that you will rise to the challenge to support us.

More info on the platform we are using:

Home.coworker.org/frequently-asked-questions

Please keep an eye out for this petition tomorrow and take the time to give it careful consideration. No question is too small. Please reach out if you have questions. We can make a difference if we work together.

All the best,

Dare Brewer, Tesla Adviser