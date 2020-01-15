Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Beyond Meat, Delta, Disney & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

"As the risk/reward has become less attractive following the recent rally, we are downgrading Beyond Meat from Outperform to Market-Perform while keeping our target price at $106. In particular, we believe that Beyond Meat's near-term sales growth potential in the U.S. is largely priced in at this point."

Canaccord raised its price target on the stock and said it was encouraged by the strong demand for the iPhone 11 line-up.

"We believe Apple's ecosystem approach, including an installed base that exceeds 1.4B devices globally, is leading to record services revenue, and we expect the highermargin services revenue growth to continue outpacing total company growth. We are also encouraged by the strong demand for the iPhone 11 lineup and believe Apple will maintain its market share leadership of premium-tier smartphones that could be bolstered by a 5G upgrade cycle."

Read more about this call here.