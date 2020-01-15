Trump will be challenged on climate change at Davos, WEF president says

President Donald Trump will likely be questioned on his climate change beliefs when he visits Switzerland for the World Economic Forum on Tuesday next week.

That's the opinion of WEF President Borge Brende who told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick Wednesday that Trump appreciated candid conversation about any topic.

The Norwegian politician added he was "pretty sure" that when Trump was in Davos, surrounded by 2,000 world CEOs and environmental leaders that climate change and a loss of biodiversity would be on the agenda.

"On climate change, that will be a topic that will be raised with him I am sure when he is in Davos … We like frank conversations to move the world forward," said Brende.

Trump has previously stated that the U.S. has one of "the cleanest climates there are." He rolled back a slew of Obama-era environmental regulations that attempt to protect from environmental accidents or climate change impacts and his administration is keen to remove impediments to U.S. energy production and independence.

In June 2017, Trump announced that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate accord, a UN agreement which was signed by 195 countries at the COP21 climate conference in 2015.

"This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries obtaining a financial advantage over the United States," Trump said at the time of withdrawal.

COP21 is the world's first legally-binding climate deal. Its key aim was to keep the average global temperature from rising by 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the world is now about 1 degrees Celsius warmer than before the industrial revolution.