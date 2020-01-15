Your first trade for Wednesday, January 15

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of the Russia ETF.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Freeport McMoRan.

Karen Finerman was a seller of Apple calls.

Guy Adami was a buyer of UnitedHealth.

Disclaimer

Trader disclosure: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, ALEF, ACB, APH, ARNA, BA, BABA, BAC, BTI, C, CARA, CCJ, CF, CGC, CLF, CNBS, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DVYE, EA, EBR, EDC, EEM, EMH, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FIRE, FLWR, FXI, GE, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF, GTII, GWPH, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, IIPR, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KERN, KHRN, KRO, KSHB, LABS, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPX, MRMD, NEPT, NKE, NRTH, OGI, OGZPY, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PCLO, PHM, PKI, RIV, SBUX, SNDL, SQ, SSPKU, STZ, T, TCEHY, TER, TGOD, TLRY, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VEON, VFF, VIAB, VIVO, VOD, WAB, WB, WMD, X, XLY, YCBD, YNDX, ZENA, ZYNE, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of KSHB, Heaven,Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Tim has securities licenses registered with The Benchmark Company. Tim is an advisor to JWAM. Brian Kelly is Long Bitcoin, Ethereum, Oil, GLD. Short US 10 Year Notes. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, REZI, RRGB, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, STNG, TBT, TGT, TIF, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM, LQD. Her firm is short TGT calls. Her firm is long DIS call spreads. Karen Finerman is long AAL, AYR/CN BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, REAL, REZI, SEDG, TACO, WIFI, WFM. KarenFinerman is longFB spread calls. KarenFinerman is long GOOG put spreads. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. GuyAdami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.