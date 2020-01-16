Adidas is banking on Beyonce for growth with Ivy Park athleticwear line debut

Adidas is banking on pop icon Beyonce, who's dominated the airwaves for more than two decades, to do the same for the company with her new adidas x Ivy Park activewear collection, which makes its debut in adidas stores and online at midnight.

Beyonce's Ivy Park collection originally rolled out in 2016 with Topshop, but the singer pulled the line after sexual harassment claims were filed against owner Sir Philip Green. Beyonce fully acquired full control of Ivy Park brand by purchasing back shares from Green a year later.

"It's a dream come true to re-launch IVY PARK as the sole owner," Beyonce said in a statement. It's her first collaboration with adidas.

Adidas says the deal, the terms of which weren't released, makes Beyonce the first black women to be the sole owner of an athleisure brand.

Sneaker brands have increasing been using celebrities of all kinds, not just athletes, to endorse their products in recent years. Kanye West's Yeezy brand, which launched in February 2015 has been a huge hit for Adidas in terms of both culture and sales. Yeezy sales are estimated to have earned $1.5 billion in 2019 according to Forbes.

Analysts like the deal and think Ivy Park could eventually surpass Yeezy's sales, but say it could take time to fully develop.