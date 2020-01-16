FBI visits home of Robert Hyde, Trump donor at center of Ukraine ambassador spy scandal

FBI agents on Thursday visited the Connecticut home and business of Robert Hyde, a Republican congressional candidate whose purported surveillance of the U.S. ambassador in Ukraine has become an issue in the impeachment of President Donald Trump

The visit came on the same day that Ukraine officials said they had opened an investigation of Hyde's claims to Lev Parnas, a then-associate of Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, that he was tracking the movements of American ambassador Marie Yovanovitch last summer when she was still posted in Kyiv.

Parnas and Giuliani last year were engaged in an effort to oust Yovanovitch as part of a broader push to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

A senior law enforcement official told NBC News that FBI agents visited Hyde's home in Simsbury, and his business in Avon on Thursday morning.

The official said the visits were not to conduct a court-authorized search but did not elaborate on the FBI's reason for the visit.

This visits first were reported by CNN.

A message for Hyde left by CNBC was not immediately returned.

Hyde has denied spying on Yovanovitch, saying his comments in text messages to Parnas about her alleged movements were made in jest.

The FBI declined to comment to CNBC.

Officials at the police departments in Avon and Simbsury told CNBC they did not know about the FBI visits to Hyde's addresses in those towns.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.