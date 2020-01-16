Why Google added little logos next to search results this week

You may have noticed Google's search results look a little different this week.

That's because of an effort aimed at clarifying sources of information, according to the company.

Google has added small logos to each search result that appear when someone enters a search query on their desktop. For example, a CNN or Fox News logo appears next to results that come from their respective news sites. A big, bold "Ad" logo appears next to advertisements.

But the logos show up for each search result -- not just news and ads.

The company said the new look is an expansion of an announcement it made last summer, which stated it would introduce the new look to mobile devices. This week, it launched the new look on the desktops.

The new look comes as Google and its parent company, Alphabet, face scrutiny from regulators and the public for struggling to contain misinformation. Calls for remedies have grown louder as the 2020 Presidential elections grow closer and the company faces a number of probes included antitrust related to its search business.

When asked for comment, the company directed CNBC to a tweet by "Google SearchLiaison" Monday.

"The format puts a site's brand front & center, helping searchers better understand where information is coming from, more easily scan results & decide what to explore," the company tweeted.

"This new design allows us to add more action buttons and helpful previews to search results cards, all while giving you a better sense of the web page's content with clear attribution back to the source," wrote Google Search senior interaction designer Jamie Leach.

