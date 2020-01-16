Pete Buttigieg says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has too much power

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg smiles at South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg after being asked about Buttigieg as a politician as they walk into the St. Joseph County Juvenile Justice Center during a surprise visit to South Bend, Ind., Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has too much power, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg told The New York Times editorial board in an interview published Thursday.

Referring to Zuckerberg, Buttigieg told the Times, "No one should have that kind of power." He also criticized Facebook's advertising policy that allows politicians to run false ads without fact-checks.

Buttigieg told the Times editorial board that just because he and Zuckerberg share friends and an alma mater "doesn't mean we agree on a lot of things." Buttigieg advocated for "a standard that shifts the burden to large companies, especially when they're making acquisitions, like the acquisition of WhatsApp by Facebook, that are likely anti-competitive."

"[T]here's a problem of their refusal to accept their responsibility for speech that they make money from," Buttigieg told the Times. "So, if a cable company, or a newspaper, if somebody can show that an ad that you all were going to run is false, you would pull it, and yet Facebook doesn't want to hold themselves to that same standard."

Previous reports have painted a fairly friendly relationship between Zuckerberg and the South Bend, Indiana mayor. A Buttigieg campaign spokesperson confirmed an October Bloomberg report that Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan recommended two people to be hired to the campaign who ultimately were added to the team. Buttigieg and Zuckerberg overlapped at Harvard University and were later connected through a mutual friend, according to Bloomberg.

For all his criticism of tech, Buttigieg has remained a popular candidate in Silicon Valley. While his approach is far more tempered than that of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who outwardly advocates to break up Big Tech, Buttigieg told the Times he believes "there's a strong case" for breaking up Facebook.

He addressed his support among Silicon Valley tech workers head-on in the interview.

"I think you got a lot of folks there who are maybe a little less ideological, who I'm not going to agree with on everything, but also a lot of folks who, I think, are wrestling with what it is they've created," Buttigieg said. "The problem is, it shouldn't just be left to companies to decide how to solve these problems. There needs to be a policy response."

Facebook did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Read the full interview at The New York Times.

