Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro lists what the US wants from China in 'phase two' trade deal

US President Donald Trump, shakes hands during a press conference with Chinas Vice Premier Liu He(L), the countrys top trade negotiator, before they sign a trade agreement between the US and China during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 15, 2020.

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro told CNBC on Thursday the Trump administration is looking to make progress in "phase two" trade talks with China on U.S. demands that fell short in phase one.

The U.S. wants to work on getting China to stop subsidizing its state-owned enterprises, to stop what the U.S. considers cyberstealing, and to curb the flow of illicit fentanyl, Navarro said on "Squawk Box," a day after the U.S. and China signed their "phase one" trade agreement.

"We brought the Chinese to the bargaining table and we got them to sign a deal that's good for America," Navarro added. "We have a lot of work to do, but that's what President Trump does."

As part of the initial deal, China agreed to purchase an additional $200 billion in U.S. goods over the next two years. Beijing is also expected to lower structural barriers for American companies hoping to do business there.

The U.S. gave China some tariff relief.

The phase one agreement, reached in December, canceled planned U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made smartphones, toys and laptop computers. It also cut in half to 7.5% the rate levied on about $120 billion worth of other China imports.

However, the U.S. is leaving in place 25% tariffs on a vast, $250 billion array of Chinese industrial goods and components used by U.S. manufacturers.

President Donald Trump said at Wednesday's signing ceremony at the White House, "I will agree to take those tariffs off if we are able to do 'phase two.' In other words, we're negotiating with the tariffs."

— CNBC's Tom Franck and Reuters contributed to this report.