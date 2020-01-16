Senate passes new North American trade deal, sending it to Trump

The Senate passed a new North American trade deal Thursday, sending one of President Donald Trump's top priorities to his desk for ratification.

The GOP-held chamber approved the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement in an overwhelming 89-10 vote. After Trump signs the three-nation pact, it only needs Canada's approval to take effect.

The Senate rushed to pass the trade agreement before the expected start of the president's impeachment trial next week. The House delivered articles of impeachment to the other side of the Capitol on Wednesday, and the Senate could take weeks to decide whether to convict Trump and remove him from office.

USMCA will head to the president more than 14 months after the North American nations agreed to the deal. The Trump administration worked with Democrats to resolve concerns about enforcement of labor and environmental standards — changes that led most but not all of the party's lawmakers to support the agreement.

The Senate's passage of USMCA follows Trump's signing of a partial U.S. trade deal with China on Wednesday. The agreement with Beijing does not require congressional approval.