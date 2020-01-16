US weekly jobless claims drop unexpectedly

Job seekers attend the CUNY Big Apple Job and Internship Fair at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York.

The number of U.S. workers filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to continued strength in the labor market.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 204,000 for the week ended Jan. 11, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims would rise slightly to 216,000 in the latest week from the unrevised 214,000 reported for the previous week.

