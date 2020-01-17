China to stick to 'phase one' commitments, holding trade deal through US election, TS Lombard says

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during a signing ceremony for trade agreement between the US and China in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, January 15, 2020.

China will likely do its part to uphold commitments in the "phase one" trade deal with the U.S., according to a report by London-based consultancy TS Lombard.

"Beijing is invested in the deal insofar as it helps the leadership's drive to stabilize the economy and boost market confidence; at the same time, it is hoping for further tariff rollbacks in due course," Eleanor Olcott, China policy analyst at the firm, wrote in a Thursday report.

In particular, Olcott said China "is willing and able to stick to" boosting imports from the U.S. and keeping the Chinese yuan stable. She added that this will ensure the deal holds until the U.S. presidential election in November.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed the partial deal on Wednesday in Washington. That came after a trade war that lasted more than two years, during which the countries slapped elevated tariffs on each other.

The deal includes China increasing its purchase of U.S. goods and services by at least $200 billion over two years. Beijing must also "refrain from competitive devaluations" of its currency, according to the official document.