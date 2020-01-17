Europe will engage rather than confront China in trade, EU ambassador to China says

The European Union will take "a different approach" than the U.S. when it comes to managing the trade relationship with China, the EU ambassador to China told CNBC on Friday. Ambassador Nicolas Chapuis emphasized, however, that the EU is "in the same boat" as the U.S. despite the divergence. "We think that policy of engagement, clarity, the possibility to strike smart deals, to take stock of China's innovation policies and formidable economy of this country is of interest to us and engagement rather confrontation is the right path," Chapuis told CNBC's "Street Signs." The ambassador said that the EU is working to deliver "a smart and sensible agreement" and that his staff will "take stock of the potential of economic, trade, political relationship between the EU and China."

The fact that trade tensions may be reduced, thanks to the U.S.-China deal is good news. On the other hand, managed trade, quantitative targets, bilateral deals, this is not what a global world needs. Nicolas Chapuis EU ambassador to China

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said on Thursday that the EU will be closely monitoring the newly signed "phase one" trade deal between Washington and Beijing, to ensure it complies with WTO rules. "As my commissioner said... we do not like bilateral arrangements in globalization. Of course, the U.S. is entitled to any deal it wishes with China. But if it is not WTO compatible, then we have an issue," the ambassador said. The EU will monitor progress on the U.S.-China deal "extremely closely to see if our concerns on managed trade, on quantitative targets are valid or not," said Chapuis. He said that he received a call from Chinese officials after the deal was signed that assured the EU "will not be impacted by the U.S.-China trade deal."

