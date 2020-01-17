European stocks seen higher as China's GDP grows as expected

European stocks were seen cautiously higher Friday morning after China's GDP (gross domestic product) numbers grew in line with expectations, lifting global markets.

Britain's FTSE 100 was seen around 12 points higher at 7,622, Germany's DAX was set to climb around 60 points to 13,489 and France's CAC 40 was expected to open up by around 17 points at 6,056, according to IG data.

The world's second-largest economy grew by 6.1% in 2019, its slowest in 29 years but meeting analyst expectations even amid the protracted trade war with the U.S., which reached a truce this week after Washington and Beijing signed an initial "phase one" trade deal.

Markets in Asia rose on Friday in response to the figures, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index adding 0.5% to lead gains. A strong handover from Wall Street, which saw the S&P 500 hit record highs on Thursday following a host of strong earnings reports from major banks, also offered positive momentum.

In corporate news, Swiss luxury goods giant Richemont on Friday reported a slowdown in sales growth as political unrest in Hong Kong weighed on its fourth-quarter turnover.

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said on Thursday that the German carmaker must accelerate urgent reforms to its business in order to avoid the same fate as Nokia, which relinquished its handset market dominance to Apple, Reuters reported.

Investors will also be monitoring key December inflation data and November construction output figures out of the euro area, due at 10 a.m. London time on Friday. U.K. retail sales are due at 9:30 a.m.