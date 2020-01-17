How to find your lost AirPods and even make them ring if they're hiding in the couch

Apple AirPods Pro Apple

There's a really easy way to find your lost AirPods. Maybe you're just searching around for the last place your left your AirPods case and want to make sure they're nearby. But there's even a way to find individual AirPod buds in case you accidentally drop one of them under the couch. I'll show you how.

How to find your lost AirPods

The Find My app on your iPhone will show where your AirPods last connected to your iPhone. Todd Haselton | CNBC

If you have no idea where you left your AirPods -- and I mean the entire case with both AirPods in it -- do this: Open the Find My app on your iPhone.

Select the Devices tab on the bottom.

Select your AirPods. Your iPhone will show you the last known location where they connected to your iPhone, right on a map. This will let you know if you accidentally left them at work or if they're still cruising around in an Uber you rode in.

How to find your AirPods without an iPhone

You can use iCloud.com to find your AirPods if you don't have your iPhone. Todd Haselton | CNBC

Go to www.icloud.com from a computer browser.

Log in with your Apple ID

Select Find iPhone.

Choose your AirPods from the drop-down menu that says All Devices at the top of the screen.

How to make your AirPods ring so you can find them if they're nearby

You can ring each individual AirPod to help you find them if they're nearby. Todd Haselton | CNBC

If you've done the earlier steps and know your AirPods are nearby, you can use the app to make them ring. This will work whether or not you have the case, and even if you lost only one. Open the Find My app on your iPhone.

Select the Devices tab on the bottom.

Select your AirPods.

Now tap "Play Sound."

Your AirPods will begin chirping -- follow the sounds of the chirps until you find them.

How much does it cost to replace AirPods?

Apple AirPods Pro Todd Haselton | CNBC