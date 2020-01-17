How to find your lost AirPods and even make them ring if they're hiding in the couch

There's a really easy way to find your lost AirPods. Maybe you're just searching around for the last place your left your AirPods case and want to make sure they're nearby. But there's even a way to find individual AirPod buds in case you accidentally drop one of them under the couch.
I'll show you how.
If you have no idea where you left your AirPods -- and I mean the entire case with both AirPods in it -- do this:
Your iPhone will show you the last known location where they connected to your iPhone, right on a map. This will let you know if you accidentally left them at work or if they're still cruising around in an Uber you rode in.
If you've done the earlier steps and know your AirPods are nearby, you can use the app to make them ring. This will work whether or not you have the case, and even if you lost only one.
If all of these steps fail, you might need to get a replacement from Apple. If you bought AppleCare+ coverage with your AirPods, which costs $29, you can get new AirPods for $29 and a replacement case for $29.
If you didn't buy AppleCare+, you'll pay $89 for each AirPods Pro earbud and $89 for a replacement AirPods Pro case. For regular AirPods, you'll pay $69 to replace each missing bud and $59 for a replacement charging case (or $69 for a replacement wireless charging case.)