Iran's supreme leader hails missile strikes against US troops in Iraq as a 'day of God'

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Friday that Tehran's decision to attack military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq earlier this month was a "day of God."

The 80-year-old said the U.S. showed its terrorist nature in killing the former Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, according to a Reuters translation, before adding the "assassination" was a disgrace to President Donald Trump's administration.

His comments came as he led Friday prayers for the first time in eight years.

The Islamic Republic is currently grappling with elevated U.S.-Iran tensions since the death of Soleimani and widespread protests following the accidental downing of a passenger jet that killed all 176 people on board — the majority of whom were Iranian citizens.

Many of those taking part in the rallies have called for the country's top leaders to resign.

Iran's government admitted to the accidental downing of the Ukrainian International Airlines passenger jet on Jan. 11, after days of denying a role in the crash.

Delivering the weekly sermon for the first time since 2012, Khamenei said U.S. sanctions imposed over a dispute on its nuclear program would not make Tehran yield.