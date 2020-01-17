Tennessee Gov. Lee to sign anti-LGBTQ adoption bill despite Amazon, Nike opposition

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks during a Gospel Music Association ceremony in Nashville. He plans to sign an adoption bill that the LGBTQ community and many businesses say is discriminatory.

Businesses are expressing disappointment in response to Gov. Bill Lee's plans to sign an anti-LGBTQ adoption bill into law. The bill protects businesses, adoption agencies and foster-care homes that exclude LGBTQ families and now allows them to use taxpayer dollars, and it has been opposed by major corporations since last April, when the state's house passed the measure. It was passed by the state's senate earlier this week.

Amazon, which plans to bring 5,000 jobs to Nashville as part of Tennessee's largest jobs deal ever, said in a statement: "Amazon does not support this legislation. We have a long history of supporting equality and we're opposed to laws that discriminate or encourage discrimination."

The bill is the latest in a stream of Tennessee legislation that limits the rights of LGBTQ people and protects organizations that deny service to the LGBTQ community from legal consequences. Dubbed the "Slate of Hate" by activists, the proposals have prompted several businesses to reaffirm their opposition to anti-LGBTQ laws.

In April of last year, 11 companies signed a letter in coalition with the Human Rights Campaign denouncing Tennessee's anti-LGBTQ legislative momentum, including Nike, Hilton, Lyft, IKEA, Marriott and several others. However, companies including Amazon contacted by CNBC did not indicate any change in plans in response to Lee's announcement.

Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO Dave Gilboa said in an email to CNBC, "Nashville is Warby Parker's second home, and we want to see the city and state continue to thrive. We strongly urge Governor Lee to reconsider."

A Nike spokesman said the company did not have anything to add beyond the HRC letter it signed in April. Hilton also declined to comment further.

Asurion, one of Nashville's top 10 biggest employers, said in a statement that the bill "does not align with our company's commitment to inclusion." It declined to comment on potential business consequences.