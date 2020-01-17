UBS raises Alphabet price target after the Google-parent tops $1 trillion: 'Still a cheap stock?'

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer at Google LLC, speaks during the Google Cloud Next '19 event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

UBS raised its price target for Google-parent company Alphabet, a day after the technology giant surpassed $1 trillion in market capitalization.

The firm sees Alphabet's stock climbing more than 15% this year. That would see Alphabet gain ground toward becoming the most valuable U.S. company, as it would near the market cap's of Apple ($1.38 trillion) and Microsoft ($1.27 trillion). While Apple was the first to surpass the $1 trillion mark in 2018, Microsoft and Amazon soon followed – although Jeff Bezos' company has since slid to $931 billion.

UBS analyst Eric Sheridan focused on the expected growth of Alphabet's cloud computing business in his note to investors on Friday, leading him to ask the question: "Is GOOG still a cheap stock?"

Alphabet shares rose 0.5% in trading from its previous close of $1450.16 a share.