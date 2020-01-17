British doctors want a tax on tech giants to fund research on the harms caused by social media

Facebook and Instagram logo is seen on a mobile phone , on March 17, 2019.

Tech giants like Facebook, Google and Twitter should be slapped with a "turnover tax" to fund research into the harms caused by their social media platforms, according to leading U.K. psychiatrists.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists released a report on Friday calling for the British government to force such tech companies to hand data over to universities that would help researchers understand how children and teens are affected by harmful online content.

In that report, the doctors also recommend "a levy on tech companies proportionate to their worldwide turnover."

"This would be used to fund independent research and training packages for clinicians, teachers and others working with children and young people," the college said.

Representatives for Facebook, Google and Twitter were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Britain is set to establish an industry-funded regulator that could have the power to slap internet firms with heavy fines, block people's access to certain websites and potentially hold top tech executives personally liable for violations, under proposals set out by the government.