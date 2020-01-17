Watch: Trump to host Louisiana State University football team as impeachment trial looms

[The stream is slated to start at 11a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Friday is expected to host the Louisiana State University football team at the White House as his impeachment trial gears up in the Senate.

On Monday, the team won the college playoff final, which Trump attended in New Orleans.

It's a tradition for championship teams to visit the White House, however, some pro athletes have declined post-victory invitations from Trump. The Golden State Warriors, for example, did not visit the White House in 2017.

Louisiana's visit comes a day after the Senate formally began Trump's impeachment trial.

On Friday, Trump announced his legal team for the trial, which is expected to get started on Tuesday. His defense team will include Ken Starr, the independent counsel whose report led to President Bill Clinton's impeachment, and Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, whose clients have included notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson.

The impeachment inquiry was triggered by Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. While withholding congressionally approved military aid, Trump in the call pressed his newly elected counterpart to announce an investigation into Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

