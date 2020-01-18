Buy these top stocks ahead of earnings, including Netflix and Guess, Wall Street analysts say

Confetti falls as Lyft CEO Logan Green (C) and President John Zimmer (LEFT C) ring the Nasdaq opening bell celebrating the company's initial public offering (IPO) on March 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The ride hailing app company's shares were initially priced at $72. Mario Tama / Getty Images

CNBC took a close look at the latest Wall Street research to find stocks to buy ahead of the release of their earnings reports. These companies include Netflix, Lyft, TE Connectivity, Guess, and Synaptics Inc.

TE Connectivity

This week, Wells Fargo raised its rating on TE Connectivity to overweight from equal weight. The company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor products across a variety of sectors, including most notably the automobile industry. The firm is banking on an improving global auto outlook to lead the company to better-than-expected earnings when it issues its first quarter report later this month. "Given our comfort with incrementally stable to positive trends, we think TEL's 2H could outpace our prior/current consensus outlooks comfortably," Wells Fargo analyst Deepa Raghavan said. The analyst said the stock isn't without risk, but it noted that the improving global outlook should help investors. "Apart from autos, many other datapoints have stabilized vs last few months including industrial short cycle. Partial trade resolution and some easy comps have resulted in China PMI exceeding expectations," she said. Shares of the company are up 1.8% on the week.

Guess

On the heels of a successful holiday season for many retailers, Guess is aiming to keep the momentum going according to Jefferies analyst Janine Stichter. The firm had a chance to visit with management at Guess and came away impressed that the company appears to be firing on all cylinders. Guess makes jeans, watches, and other clothing accessories. The analyst said she believes the company has big opportunities across logistics and the supply chain, and thinks e-commerce will be a "key driver" behind top-line growth. Jefferies also said it expected that the company's double-digit margin target is "well-within reach." "We continue to believe that GES has meaningful low-hanging fruit to drive margins across many areas of the business, and see much of this margin expansion unfolding over the next few years," she said. Shares of the company are up over 2% on the week.

Synaptics

Many investors, customers, and analysts await the next generation of iPhones, and so do some companies. Synaptics Inc. is one of them. It makes human interface hardware and software, including touchpads for computer laptops, and touch, display driver, and fingerprint biometrics technology for smartphones. The company is expected to be a key supplier for the touch controller in some of the new iPhone models and according to KeyBanc, a key driver of earnings when the company reports in early February. "Healthy iPhone 11 demand in conjunction with the ramp of the iPhone SE should drive upside to both near-term results and guidance," analyst John Vinh said. The upcoming 5G cycle is also crucial, according to the firm. "Within mobile, the initial rollout of 5G, healthy iPhone demand, and the ramp of the iPhone SE2 should drive near-term upside and better than normal seasonal guidance," they said. The stock is up over 5% on the week. Here's what else analysts are saying about stocks to watch into earnings season:

