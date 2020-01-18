In the stock market, it's become Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet vs everyone else

The stock market travels on the currents of supply and demand. That's uncontroversial.

Yet as the indexes have sped to new highs, plenty of observers have argued that a relative shortage of stocks combined with somewhat mechanical sources of demand explain everything from Dow 29,000 to the trio of trillion-dollar market-cap giants that tower above the rest of the market.

The idea of an equity shortage usually hinges on the decline in the total number of U.S. public companies in recent decades, the relative dearth of initial public offerings and the consistent flow of share buybacks meant to reduce companies' equity base.

These are all features of this bull market, for sure. But it's an oversimplification to focus on the absolute number of stocks or the background hum of stock buybacks as key drivers of the market's historic run. There are plenty of stocks to go around and buybacks aren't wagging the indexes – it's just that everyone wants the same kind of stocks.

What's truly scarce are big, reliable cash flows that investors believe will endure economic wobbles and constant technological disruption. And this perceived scarcity of safe sources of profit and income is animating voracious demand for corporate debt and propelling the elite class of dominant secular-growth stocks to ever-richer valuations.

That's not to deny there are literally fewer stocks on the market's shelves than there used to be. The comprehensive Dow Jones Wilshire 5000 index now has about 3,500 domestic stocks, down from more than 7,000 in the late 1990s. But most of the stocks that went away were tiny, marginal companies. And the total number of issues has been about steady since 2012, and since then the Wilshire 5000 has more than doubled.

If the reduced number of stocks were an issue, then why would one-sixth of the names in the S&P 500 be languishing at 12-times forecast earnings or less?

And if public investors didn't have enough names to choose from, why did the market fail to embrace the likes of Uber, Lyft and Pinterest last year?

Share buybacks are now a constant of corporate finance, and at the current pace amount to perhaps 2% to 3% of total stock market value per year. But a good portion of that purchasing is simply soaking up the stealth equity issuance through employee stock compensation. So as a swing factor in a $30 trillion stock market, its potency has diminished from a couple years ago.

The true issue is a scarcity of stability and growth — or a perceived scarcity of them, at least.

We live now in a world where triple-B-rated corporate bonds, the lowest-grade and largest segment of the investment-grade universe, yield 3%. Junk bonds — an asset class with a long-term annualized default rate of 3.5% — now yield 5%.

Clearly, the Federal Reserve's three rate cuts and promise to stay on hold for a while is part of this backdrop, as are the stirrings of a global economic pickup following an inflation scare. But the massive demand for cash flows by an aging global investor base and return-starved institutions are the proximate actors on these markets.