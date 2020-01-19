An intensifying climate crisis threatens more than half of the world's GDP, research claims

Burnt trees are seen in Mallacoota on January 15, 2020 , Australia. The Princes Highway between Mallacoota and Orbost remains closed to public due to the risk of falling trees following the devastating bushfires that have swept through East Gippsland in recent weeks.

Over half of the world's GDP (gross domestic product) is exposed to risks from nature loss, according to a new report.

It comes following a 12-month period which reportedly saw the hottest year on record for the world's oceans, the second-hottest year for global average temperatures and wildfires from the U.S., to the Amazon, to Australia.

The report, which was produced by WEF in collaboration with PwC U.K., found that $44 trillion of economic value generation — more than half of the world's GDP — is "moderately or highly dependent on nature and its services and is therefore exposed to nature loss."

Policymakers and business leaders from around the world are due to arrive in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday.

The annual January get-together is scheduled to focus on the intensifying climate crisis.