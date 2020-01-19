Personalized nutrition could be the next plant-based meat, worth $64 billion by 2040, says UBS

Imagine receiving customized nutrition advice based on your personal biologic or genetic profile. That's the "future of food," according to a UBS analyst, who sees diet personalization as the next plant-based meat.

Personalized nutrition could generate annual revenues as high as $64 billion by 2040, the firm said. Plus, big-name companies such as Apple, Uber and Amazon could benefit from the massive growth opportunity.

"With heightened health awareness among consumers, yet also more people suffering from ailments which are attributable to poor nutrition, there is growing demand for solutions that can improve individual nutritional choices," said UBS analyst Charles Eden in a note to clients on Tuesday. "Personalised nutrition ... represents a potential such solution."

Personalization is a theme that has swept many industries in recent years. An increasing number of businesses are sending out questionnaires to customers to create profiles for their likes, dislikes and needs. Customized weight loss programs, clothing and shopping companies, makeup brands, vitamin providers, are just a few to have delved into an industry with massive growth potential, said Eden.

UBS's theory is that food, medical diagnosis, technology and food delivery companies can all benefit from this industry. From services as simple as questionnaires, blood samples and genetic profiling, companies can capitalize on society's shift in support to improved nutritional habits.

UBS said it sees four major industries capitalizing on this opportunity: Medical diagnosis firms to extract and interpret test results; Technology companies to develop wearable tech and integrated platforms for users to receive ongoing interactive feedback; Food producers to meet nutritional demand; And, food delivery companies to meet consumers' increasing demand for convenience.

Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Apple, FitBit, Nestle, 23andMe, Ancestry.com, Unilever, Amazon Fresh and Uber Eats are some of the companies UBS mentioned as being in the game.